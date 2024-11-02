Shaun Wane has personally endorsed the return of Yorkshire playing Lancashire in 2025 – as the concept appears to move a step closer to becoming a reality ahead of next year’s Ashes.

The War of the Roses game has been dormant for almost two decades but it looks likely to be revived next year prior to England hosting Australia in a mouthwatering three-match series. IMG are believed to be big supporters of the idea, too.

Wane has personally given the idea his approval – and has even gone as far as to suggest it would be more beneficial for the national team’s preparations than a mid-season game against France. He then added he would love to see his two assistants, Andy Last and Lee Briers, coach the two counties in a game.

When asked about the idea after England’s victory against Samoa at Headingley, Wane said: “I’d love that. I played in a few Yorkshire versus Lancashire games and if I can sit back and watch them rip into each other.. Briersy coaching Lancashire and Lasty coaching Yorkshire, I’m sure it’ll be worthwhile.”

Wane was then asked if he felt it would be a more worthwhile exercise for England than playing France.

And the England coach said: “I think it would be. Without a shadow of a doubt.

“If we get a really good top-flight sponsor to make sure it’s a big deal. When you look at Origin, in the 1980s it was a couple of thousand at Sydney and look at that now, it’s a worldwide success. We need to start somewhere and I think next year doing it would be fantastic.”

Wane did admit that England’s plans for next year’s mid-season window remain ‘up in the air’ – and hinted that he may not get everything he wants in terms of detailed preparation during the Super League season.

He said: “It’s all still up in the air. I’d like to have a camp and a tough game -there’s a few things I’d want but what I get might be different.”

