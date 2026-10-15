Leeds Rhinos complete transfer deal for North Queensland prop

Leeds Rhinos have found their replacement for outgoing prop Matt Lodge – after agreeing a deal to sign North Queensland Cowboys forward Wiremu Greig.

The Rhinos have been on the hunt for a new forward ever since it was decided Lodge’s short-term deal at AMT Headingley would not be extended. He has subsequently returned to Australia in pursuit of an NRL contract for 2027.

But now, Brad Arthur has found his replacement – and it is a player he knows very well.

Wiremu Greig to join Leeds

Reports in Australia via Zero Tackle have suggested that Greig will sign a deal to come to Super League and become Leeds’ latest signing, in a move that likely rounds out the make-up of their pack for 2027.

Greig has only been with the Cowboys for a solitary season, but he made just three NRL appearances and struggled to make an impact with his new club.

Before that, he began his career with Parramatta Eels – where he worked under Arthur for a period of time. Therefore, it is a move that reunites Arthur with another player he knows well from his time Down Under.

That will also see Greig reunite with another former Eels man in winger Maika Sivo, with Greig set to sign a two-year deal at AMT Headingley, it seems.

Leeds’ squad nears completion

The Rhinos’ plan for 2027 is now almost complete – although there could be a late twist in the make-up of their backline.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month how Jack Bird’s name had been circulated to Super League clubs for a possible transfer, with Bird looking possible to make an exit from AMT Headingley ahead of the final year of his contract.

Should that happen, it would free up salary and quota space for Leeds to go back into the market and look for a new outside back. They have already lost Ryan Hall, who has confirmed he will retire and not go around again in 2027.

But as for the forward pack, it would appear they are now all-but complete with the addition of Greig, who will provide strike and power for Arthur as Leeds look to take the next step in 2027 and return to a major final.