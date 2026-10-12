Leeds owner and chairman, Paul Caddick MBE, has made clear he and the Rhinos are giving a ‘wholehearted’ backing to a partnership between Super League and the NRL.

After months of negotiations, reports in recent days have suggested that a final decision is nearing on whether the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) will become stakeholders in Super League.

With a ‘deadline date’ alleged to have been put to the Super League powers that be by their Australian counterparts, debate roars on in the UK over whether the conditions of the deal on the table are suitable.

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont took to social media on Sunday to make clear his own feelings on the deal, which he passionately believes should not be taken in its current form.

Caddick has now delivered a statement of his own to pin his and Leeds’ colours to the mast, with the Rhinos firmly in support of a deal being agreed and a partnership formed.

Leeds owner makes known ‘wholehearted’ backing of Super League-NRL partnership

Caddick has been the Rhinos’ owner since November 1996, saving the club from bankruptcy. In addition to owing Leeds, he sits as their chairman.

In a statement, he said: “Leeds Rhinos and the Caddick Group give their wholehearted support to a working arrangement between the Super League and NRL, and I believe this will be a game-changer for the sport in this country.

“We worked closely with the NRL earlier this year for our game in Las Vegas and have grown strong relationships with them.

“They are an outstanding organisation with a drive and vision for rugby league.”

As touched on by Caddick, eight-time Super League champions Leeds were involved in the festival of rugby league in Las Vegas earlier this year, which is staged by the NRL.

Brad Arthur’s side beat then-reigning Super League champions Hull KR in Sin City, with their clash following on from Wigan Warriors’ victory over Warrington Wolves at the Allegiant Stadium in 2025.

Come next February, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards will do battle Stateside at the same venue.

Rhinos chief Caddick added: “On the eve of the Rugby League World Cup beginning this week in Australia, it can only be a good thing for our sport to bring both competitions closer together and create a global sport.

“We welcome the NRL’s involvement in Super League and hope a deal can be struck as soon as possible so we can start building towards a bright future for the game in Europe.”