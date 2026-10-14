Sam Verrills looks set to stay in the NRL, with an opportunity to play for his first club emerging.

Strongly linked with a move to Super League throughout the year, Verrills, a hooker, is reportedly set to sign for NRL champions Sydney Roosters on a reduced contract next year, seeing him return to the club where he won a Grand Final himself.

Verrills is without a club after leaving Gold Coast Titans, where his contract was not renewed. That had seen him offered to Super League and at various points of the year, both Catalans Dragons and St Helens are believed to have shown interest in acquiring his services.

Saints were believed to be close to a deal last month before turning their attention to Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling, who will join the club instead.

But not it is a move back to the Roosters on the cards, seeing him return to a club where he won a Grand Final back in 2019. He started for the club in that game, which came at the beginning of his career.

The 27-year-old now has 117 NRL appearances to his name, with 69 of those coming for the Titans since joining them in 2023.

The Roosters are reportedly on the lookout for a hooker ahead of Connor Watson’s departure. He has signed a one-year deal with St George Illawarra Dragons before heading to the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

Verrills started the season as first choice at the Titans but was out of favour by the end of the season. At the Roosters, he is expected to take on a bench role behind Reece Robson, or certainly compete for that role alongside Benaiah Ioelu next season. Jake Elliott is expected to leave the champions, further depleting their dummy-half ranks.

Somewhat ironically, Verrills could now end up playing in the UK next year as part of the travelling Roosters side for the World Club Challenge. They are expected to take on Wakefield Trinity next year in a battle of the best either side of the globe.