Ryan Carr set for shock coaching return after Castleford Tigers exit

Ryan Carr is set to secure a return to frontline coaching after his Castleford Tigers exit, with a return to the NRL looming.

Carr left Castleford under a cloud this summer. He was suspended by the Tigers before it was ultimately decided they would part company by mutual consent.

They have just confirmed Paul Rowley as his replacement but now, Carr has seemingly confirmed his own future plans.

Ryan Carr set for NRL return

The former Tigers boss will make a swift return to Australia following his time in England – with a move to Wests Tigers on the cards, where he will become assistant coach to Benji Marshall.

Carr has previously worked as a number two at St George-Illawarra Dragons, where he earned rave reviews before making the move to Super League in what was his first head coaching position.

But he will now go back to what he knows and work predominantly as an assistant coach under an experienced boss in the shape of Marshall.

Carr looks set to replace John Morris, a man who had been touted as a possible replacement for him at Castleford – and whose name had been linked to the vacant job. However, those reports were off the mark, and Morris was never really under consideration.

But it marks a return to the game for Carr in swift fashion after leaving England.

Castleford’s post-Carr plans take shape

With Carr gone from Wheldon Road and Rowley now in position, the Tigers are already looking ahead to the start of pre-season training in around three weeks.

That will see Rowley meet his new-look squad for the first time, with a number of new signings heading to the club. Their NRL imports including Damien Cook, Tyrell Sloan and Mat Feagai will join later in November.