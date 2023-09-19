Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith addresses Luke Hooley transfer reports

Leeds boss Rohan Smith was not drawn to the reports linking full-back Luke Hooley with a move to Castleford Tigers for 2024.

The 42-year-old coach did however admit that the former Batley Bulldogs star could attract interest from rival clubs following the signing of Lachlan Miller, who is expected to be the club’s number one from 2024.

Examiner Live report that Hooley is set to join the rival Yorkshire outfit, reuniting full-time with Castleford assistant Craig Lingard, who will leave his role as Batley’s head coach at the conclusion of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old made the move to Headingley Stadium on a two-year deal after impressing in the second division, but was essentially signed as a back-up for Richie Myler in the 2023 campaign.

He has made seven Super League appearances to date, having made his debut against Hull KR, and is expected to line up against his potential future club this Friday in the final round of the regular season.

This year has also seen Hooley return to Batley on loan, scoring three tries in 10 appearances and reaching the 1895 Cup final at Wembley Stadium, falling short against Halifax Panthers.

His arrival at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle could see him replace Niall Evalds, who has signed a two-year deal with Hull KR.

Rohan Smith addresses Luke Hooley rumours

Asked about the reports, Smith told media on Tuesday: “Luke will no doubt draw some interest I’d imagine given that we’ve signed an NRL established full-back.

“Luke was brought in to be a back up full-back and has done a commendable job I think in recent times in tough circumstances. He’s come and he’s done his job.

“If something happens there that’s external, that will be a conversation.

“We’re looking forward to Luke finishing the season strongly with us.”

