Greg Eden set for Castleford exit with Super League side set for squad revamp, new club close to deal

Greg Eden looks likely to continue his career at Featherstone Rovers in 2024: irrespective of the division they are playing in, Love Rugby League has been told.

The 32-year-old will be part of a major off-season overhaul at Castleford Tigers, with his time at the club coming to an end as they look to rebuild after securing Super League survival.

The winger has held talks with Featherstone and is believed to be close to agreeing terms with the ambitious Championship side.

Rugby League Live reported earlier on Monday that he has been offered terms by Rovers, something which Love Rugby League also understands. But a deal is likely to happen regardless of the division Featherstone are playing in, with it not contingent on promotion in the upcoming Championship play-offs.

It means Eden’s seven-year stint as a Castleford player is drawing to a close. He has played over 100 games for the club, scoring over 100 tries to boot, and was a pivotal figure during their successful years under Daryl Powell.

But with the Tigers planning major changes in the coming months, Eden will be one particular casualty after it emerged he is unlikely to be offered a new deal by Castleford.

Love Rugby League also understands Featherstone have held talks internally about the possibility of signing another Castleford veteran, Nathan Massey, after he was told he wouldn’t be give a new contract at Wheldon Road.

But while a deal for Massey isn’t complete, Eden looks far more likely to be making the move across West Yorkshire in 2024.

READ NEXT: Danny Ward pays classy tribute to Wakefield following relegation battle with “mixed emotions” confessed