With the Super League season settling into its groove, and clubs cementing how they want their squads to look consistently, there’s inevitably going to be players that fall by the way side and become available for loan.

On the flip side of that, when injuries and suspensions arise, there’s always clubs who desperately need reinforcements to bolster their pack.

Below, we’ve taken a look at seven players from Super League clubs who we could see make a loan move in the next few weeks, wherever, whenever and however that move may come…

Jake Bibby (Huddersfield Giants)

Jake Bibby ahead of a Huddersfield Giants game in 2024

Currently out of favour at Huddersfield, Super League stalwart Bibby – able to play on the wing, in the centres or in the back-row – is almost nailed on to head out on loan somewhere, and Giants head coach Ian Watson has already admitted that he’s open to the 27-year-old making a short-term move.

Watson said: “Sometimes you’ve got to look at the quality and level of player that you’re dealing with and Super League is the level Jake deserves to be playing at.

“To get him up to speed for when he does come in to play for us.. We’re going to have to probably look at something like that in the not too distant future.”

Ryan Hampshire (Wigan Warriors)

Hampshire played just three senior games last year for Wigan in their title-winning campaign, and that came as no shock to anyone given the star quality in that Warriors squad.

Able to slot in at half-back, full-back and out on the wing, the Cherry and Whites academy product still has a lot to offer when handed the opportunity, as he showed last weekend when Matt Peet threw him into the side against London Broncos.

We’re sure the 29-year-old is happy as a squad player at Wigan, but it never hurts getting some more regular game time. If a move can transpire, it’d be a beneficial option, particularly with the reserves only having a game every other week.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Hull KR)

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e ahead of a Hull KR game in 2023

Like Bibby, KR youngster Laulu-Togaga’e (PLT) has already got the public blessing of his head coach to make a loan move.

The Robins have exclusively revealed to Love Rugby League that they have made the 20-year-old Australian available to other clubs having solely featured at reserve level so far this season.

After signing a new deal to tie him down at Craven Park, a loan move away in search of more game time makes sense, particularly given the recent permanent signing of Ben Reynolds from dual-registration partners Featherstone Rovers as the third-choice half.

Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

Sinfield is another who has been restricted to reserve level so far this season having enjoyed a bit of a run in the Rhinos side towards the end of last season.

Given the arrivals of both Brodie Croft & Matt Frawley in the off-season, it’s no surprise he’s been pushed down the pecking order, but the emergence of fellow youngster Alfie Edgell has probably dealt Sinfield’s selection chances a bit of a blow too.

Edgell could always be slotted in at full-back and Lachlan Miller pushed into the halves, so regular game time elsewhere probably wouldn’t be a bad thing for the 19-year-old, at least in the short term.

Tee Ritson (St Helens)

St Helens’ Tee Ritson in pre-season action against Salford Red Devils

It would appear that Thailand-born Ritson is going to have to bide his time at St Helens this season, with academy product Jon Bennison given the nod ahead of him by head coach Paul Wellens.

The 28-year-old has instead been playing for the reserves so far in 2024, scoring a try in the second half last weekend against Salford Red Devils for the Red V’s youngsters.

Ritson may well be third-choice, but a short-term loan with a recall option in there isn’t beyond the imagination in the near future, particularly given he made 16 first-team appearances last year.

Tom Nicholson-Watton (Leeds Rhinos)

Back in January in the midst of pre-season, Leeds Live reported that Rhinos youngster Nicholson-Watton had suitors in the Championship eyeing up a loan move.

York – at the time – were believed to be the ones leading the race for his signature, but Leeds’ dual-registration partners Halifax Panthers were reportedly also in the mix.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan in the Championship in a struggling Keighley Cougars side last term before making his senior Leeds debut on the final night of the 2023 season against Castleford Tigers. A season-long loan move this year would make sense.

Leo Tennison (Hull KR)

Hull KR youngster Leo Tennison runs the ball in at Wigan Warriors’ Patrick Mago during a Super League game in 2023

Another promising young Super League talent suitable for a loan move this year is Tennison, who is highly-rated by all at KR.

The teenager, 19, featured once at senior level for the Robins in 2023 after three loan appearances in League 1 for Cornwall, and this year was named as the unused 18th man against Leeds in Round 2.

A Championship loan, getting regular game time, would seem the right move.

