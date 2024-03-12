Wigan Warriors boosted by return of prop as Matt Peet provides Kruise Leeming latest

Wigan Warriors will be boosted by the return of key prop Liam Byrne for Thursday’s trip to Salford Red Devils, coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Ireland international Byrne has missed Wigan’s last two wins over Huddersfield and London with a minor hip injury. However, the 24-year-old front-rower will return from the treatment room in Thursday night’s televised clash with Salford.

“Not exactly sure yet how we’ll start up but it’s great to have him there,” Peet said in his pre-match press conference when asked about Byrne’s return.

“He brings a lot to us does Liam, we love him here, everything he brings is exactly what we want to be about.

“It (his injury) was only ever a bang, he was touch and go for the Huddersfield game so we always thought he’d be back for this. I look forward to seeing him out there.”

Leeming has also missed the two games through injury, with the experienced hooker having sustained an ankle injury in their World Club Challenge triumph more than a fortnight ago.

Peet says Leeming’s injury is only a minor one, and he shouldn’t be too far away from returning to the field.

“To be honest with you, it was probably one we could’ve pushed for this week,” Peet said. “But we’re happy with what we’ve got at the moment in that position, so we’re not going to take any risks there. Kruise isn’t too far away.”

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils: Early squad news

Salford will be without former Wigan man Cade Cust on Thursday after the Australian half-back failed a head injury assessment in last week’s win at St Helens. Brad Singleton and Chris Hankinson also drop out of Paul Rowley’s squad after picking up knocks.

Meanwhile, Samoa international winger David Nofoaluma could make his debut for the Red Devils after joining the club last month from the NRL.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad that thrashed London Broncos 60-22 last weekend. Ireland international Byrne and winger Liam Marshall replace young duo Jack Farrimond and Jacob Douglas.

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French and England international half-back Harry Smith are likely to return this week after being rested for their trip to the capital.

Salford: Brierley, Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Sneyd, Bourouh, Vuniyayawa, Stone, Watkins, Atkin, Wright, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Dixon, Foster, Morgan, Connell, Nofoaluma.

Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Forber.

