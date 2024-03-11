Super League Team of the Week from Round 4: Lafai, Thompson, Cudjoe..

After much debate at Love Rugby League HQ, we’ve settled on our Team of the Week from Round 4 of Super League action.

It was a big weekend of Super League drama with a number of superb individual displays, so this was tough in terms of team selection. Seven clubs are represented this week..

1. Matt Dufty

It was another outstanding performance from Dufty, who scored a try and set up two more to help Warrington clinch a 22-20 win at Hull KR on Thursday night.

The Australian speedster racked up a staggering 239 metres from 23 carries, with an average gain of 10 metres. He also bust 15 tackles during a man of the match display.

2. Adam Swift

Huddersfield enjoyed a big 50-8 win at Castleford on Friday night, with off-season recruit Swift scoring a double in what was a fine display.

The 31-year-old racked up 162 metres from 15 carries against the Tigers, making a clean break as well as busting a tackle.

3. Nene Macdonald

The Papua New Guinea international has made an electric start to his Salford career, scoring a try in their 24-20 win at St Helens, which was the club’s first win at Saints in 44 years.

Macdonald put in a hard-working display, making 145 metres from 20 carries as well as two clean breaks and an offload. A big game player.

4. Tim Lafai

In the left centre spot is Macdonald’s centre partner, Tim Lafai. The Samoan international has been one of the leading centres in Super League for several years now.

Lafai produced a filthy offload to Deon Cross for one of Salford’s tries in Round 4, with his work rate in attack and defence standing out. He made 146 metres from 16 carries as well as 16 tackles.

5. Ash Handley

The Leeds winger is the only played to be included in our Team of the Week in all four rounds so far. He is the in-form player of the entire Super League right now.

Handley bagged a brace in Leeds’ 22-16 win at Leigh, making 185 metres from 25 carries to help Rohan Smith’s side get on the front foot.

6. George Williams

The England captain made his return from injury on Thursday to help Warrington pick up the two points in Hull.

Williams produced a classy display in the halves, scoring a try and providing an assist. Williams, one of the best defensive playmakers in the competition, made 29 tackles and also made 19 carries, busting three tackles and making a clean break.

7. Mikey Lewis

Lewis can consider himself unlucky to be on the losing side in Round 4. He made a whopping 204 metres from 19 carries as his attacking plays troubled Warrington all match.

The England international, who got an assist, made seven runs from dummy half as well as making 10 tackles.

8. Luke Thompson

Thompson may have only played three games for the Warriors so far – but he is already proving to be a very shrewd signing for Matt Peet’s side.

The England international put in a big display in Wigan’s 60-22 win over London, making 130 metres from 14 carries along with 30 tackles. You feel the best is yet to come from him, too.

9. Brad O’Neill

O’Neill has already made more than 50 appearances for Wigan despite only being 21 years of age, and it’s easy to see why. He plays with an old head on young shoulders, and you sense if he continues in this rich vein of form that an England call-up might not be too far away.

The academy product scored a try and provided an assist in their win in the capital to go along with 26 tackles in the middle as the Broncos threw plenty of traffic his way.

10. Tyler Dupree

13 wins, 13 games, three trophies. Tyler Dupree genuinely couldn’t have dreamt for a better start to his Wigan career.

The England international produced another big performance in Wigan’s win over the Broncos, making 114 metres from 15 carries as well as 24 tackles. The hulking front-rower also got on the scoresheet, too!

11. Kai O’Donnell

The Leigh forward may have been on the losing side against Leeds – but he can certainly be proud of his efforts.

O’Donnell made an impressive 39 tackles in their defeat to Leeds, and even got his first try of the campaign. The Australian might well be one of the most underrated back-rowers in Super League, but he’s certainly not under valued by his team-mates.

12. Sam Stone

Like O’Donnell, Stone is another back-rower in Super League that may go under the radar – but he’s one of the hardest working forwards in the comp.

The Malta international put in a huge shift against St Helens, making 40 tackles, with 12 of those being from marker position.

13. Leroy Cudjoe

The former England international has made his transition into the loose forward role seem easy.

Cudjoe produced a massive performance in their win over the Tigers, making 132 metres from 16 carries. The 35-year-old also made the small matter of 42 tackles.

Let us know who you think we’ve missed out/deserved to be included in the comments section.

Super League Round 4 results

Hull Kingston Rovers 20-22 Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers 8-50 Huddersfield Giants

Leigh Leopards 16-22 Leeds Rhinos

St Helens 20-24 Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons 26-12 Hull FC

