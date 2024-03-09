Tyler Dupree: Young leader’s standout statistics from Wigan Warriors’ rout of London Broncos

By the time he’d played 11 games for Wigan, Tyler Dupree had conquered the world, and on his 13th appearance for the Warriors this afternoon as they swept aside London Broncos, he evidenced exactly why yet again.

The Halifax native is still yet to lose a game in Cherry & White since his mid-season move across the North West from Salford Red Devils last July.

Lifting the League Leaders’ Shield in September, he was crowned a Super League champion at Old Trafford the following month, and a few weeks ago won the World Club Challenge.

Of course, he hasn’t done it alone by any means, there is some real quality in the ranks at the DW Stadium. But Dupree possesses – at least in our humble opinion – raw talent and enthusiasm.

At 24, he was one of the more senior figures on show for Wigan today in the capital, with plenty of younger lads handed a chance by head coach Matt Peet against the newly-promoted Broncos.

There were nine different Wigan try-scorers at Plough Lane as they ran out 60-22 victors, and some impressive performance to boot, but Dupree is the one we’re focusing on after his showing earned him Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award.

Tyler Dupree: The young leader’s standout statistics from Wigan Warriors’ rout of London Broncos

Dupree got his name on the scoresheet midway through the first half, powering over from a short ball handed to him by Brad O’Neill, asserting his dominance against their opponents from the capital.

But the try was just an early crowning moment for some hard graft, a sign of what was to come too, teeing up youngster Harvie Hill shortly after for the first of his own brace.

By the end of the Round 4 clash at Plough Lane, 24-year-old Dupree had made 110 metres in 15 carries, that distance bettered only by full-back Jai Field (111), fellow prop Luke Thompson (125) & academy product Zach Eckersley (176).

A side note to those tallies, Eckersley’s metres will also include those he made in breaking and going almost the full distance to fly over for his try late on against some tiring Broncos bodies, so Dupree’s 110 isn’t a figure to be brushed over.

Making those metres consistently is what ends up tiring your opponents out, particularly those who are still part-time, like some in the London ranks.

The England international shows experience beyond his years too, winning two penalties with some ‘ingenuity’ (we’ll call it that), both of which resulted in huge problems at the back for the Broncos, with the latter seeing Rob Butler sent for 10 in the sin-bin by referee James Vella.

And it’s not just what Dupree offers in attack either, it’s the hard work he’s prepared to do defensively on a consistent basis. That grit and determination not to concede goes a long way.

Not a single missed tackle this afternoon, 24 tackles executed with absolute perfection, and three of those marker tackles to halt progress almost immediately. Exactly what boss Peet, and Dupree’s team-mates, will have wanted from him.

Tyler Dupree takes acclaim from Wigan Warriors fans

And if our take on the Cherry and Whites’ standout performer wasn’t enough, the praise of the club’s supporters post-match may well be.

When Wigan put their call out for fans to suggest a Man of the Match on social media, one name kept coming up – Dupree (along with Thompson!).

Mago, Dupree, Thompson, even Harvie Hill. Spin a wheel because they all deserve it — Jack 🍒⚪ (@KingsOfRugby72) March 9, 2024

Mago, Dupree and Thompson — Adam🍒⚪️ (@AdamM2539) March 9, 2024

Thompson and Dupree were stand outs — David Beeston (@DavidBeeston) March 9, 2024

