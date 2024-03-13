With the Super League season settling into a rhythm and the Championship season preparing to get underway this weekend, the transfer market is also beginning to heat up.

A number of clubs are likely to be active in the coming days and weeks as things begin to gather pace, both in terms of allowing fringe players to leave on short-term deals and those looking to bring in new signings to bolster their thin squads. Here’s what Love Rugby League knows so far about the clubs that are happy with their stock, and those who are active in the market.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is the clubs at the bottom of the Super League table who are more likely to consider moves in the short-term.

London Broncos are on the lookout for new faces and have boosted their squad in recent weeks with arrivals including Hull KR hooker Reiss Butterworth on a two-week loan deal. But they are still being offered players on a near-daily basis and are open to adding the right player if they become available.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Hull KR make half-back available for loan to Super League clubs

Hull FC are another Super league club who are looking in the market, particularly with the loss of Matty Russell. The winger’s loan spell was cut short due to a pec injury suffered against Catalans on Saturday and Hull were open to extending that deal, just as they have done with Joe Bullock, who is at the Black and Whites on a week-to-week basis moving forward. They are not necessarily looking for an outside back, but keen to explore options as injuries and suspensions continue to hit them hard.

The loss of Franklin Pele to injury and Jack Ashworth to suspension has amplified the need for forwards – but they are not the only club in that regard. Leigh Leopards are also exploring potential loan deals after the loss of captain John Asiata and hooker Edwin Ipape.

MORE TRANSFERS: Rohan Smith offers Leeds Rhinos recruitment update after Derrell Olpherts exit

Love Rugby League did confirm earlier this week that Brad Dwyer’s loan deal is set to be extended on a week-to-week basis, and there could yet be more new faces arriving at the Leigh Sports Village. Salford Red Devils are also monitoring the market in case a forward becomes available, while Castleford Tigers have also entered the market for options.

Hull Kingston Rovers are one of several clubs who are content with their options in their squad at the moment. In fact, they are one of the clubs who are being targeted for loan signings and Love Rugby League has been told that they will not be adding to their squad over the coming weeks. Leeds Rhinos are also settled with their stock, despite letting winger Derrell Olpherts leave the club earlier this week.

Head coach Rohan Smith admitted his preference was to focus on the development of the club’s younger players in the immediate term and without any notable players that would adequately add to their squad, it looks likely Leeds will run with what they have for the foreseeable.

Huddersfield’s depth in their squad also leaves them unlikely to act but they could instead allow players to leave on loan deals; Ian Watson himself admitted last week that the likes of Jake Bibby could head out on a short-term loan.

Unsurprisingly, that leaves the likes of Wigan Warriors and St Helens: who are not set for any incomings given the strength of their respective squads.

LONG READ: New mum Kelsey Gentles keen to prove doubters wrong after 18-month rugby league absence