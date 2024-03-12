Hull KR make youngster available for loan to Super League clubs

Hull Kingston Rovers have made young half-back Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e available for a possible loan deal, Love Rugby League has been told.

The Robins are scouting for opportunities to secure regular game-time for their fringe players, and are keen to find minutes for Laulu-Togaga’e, who is down the pecking order at Rovers when it comes to a spot in the side in the halves.

With Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May and recent recruit Ben Reynolds all ahead of Laulu-Togaga’e, a loan move looks increasingly likely for the 20-year-old, with clubs in Super League and the Championship put on alert about the prospect of his availability.

The Australian-born forward, who signed for Rovers in 2021 after a previous stint with Keighley, is highly regarded at Craven Park and is seen as a player with a bright future. But his short-term future could be elsewhere to help further his development. Another possible option would be Rovers’ dual-registration partners, Featherstone Rovers.

He signed a new long-term deal with the club until the end of the 2025 season at the start of last year, and Rovers head coach Willie Peters admitted he had high hopes for the players.

“It’s exciting for the club that he’s resigned for a further two years so he can continue his development with us during his formative years,” Peters said at the time.

“Already, Phoenix has improved in such a small space of time since we started pre-season and we’re delighted to reward that effort with a new deal.

“This is only his (PLT) second year in a full-time environment. We hope to continue to see him develop and mature in those surroundings for the next two years and beyond.”

Laulu-Togaga’e is one of several players who could head out on loan in the coming days, with a number of clubs now willing to explore opportunities for their fringe and younger players as the season begins to settle into a rhythm.

