Former St Helens winger Kyle Feldt has landed a new club back in Australia – but not in rugby league, after making a dramatic code switch to play Australian Rules football.

Feldt left St Helens last month after the Super League heavyweights agreed a mutual release from his contract, which ran to the end of the current league season.

Feldt returned to Australia with his family and it remained unclear whether he would find another club to continue his rugby league career, potentially in the lower grades if he was unable to source an NRL contract.

But now, Feldt has completely swapped sports altogether after agreeing to play AFL for the rest of 2026.

Feldt makes Aussie Rules switch

The 34-year-old will be a marquee signing for the Thuringowa Bulldogs, who confirmed his signing on social media over the weekend and announced that Feldt will make his AFL Townsville debut next weekend.

In a statement, the club confirmed he was joining on a deal for the rest of the 2026 campaign and that he was set to make his debut in the coming days.

“The Executive Committee is ecstatic to announce that the Thuringowa Bulldogs have secured Kyle for the remainder of the 2026 season upon his return from England.,” their statement on Facebook said. “The club welcomes Kyle and his family to the Kennel.

“We welcome fans of all footy codes to come down this Saturday to Riverway Stadium to see Kyle wear the colours for this first time and represent the Thuringowa Bulldogs.

“Bring your family and friends down and cheer him and the rest of the team on. Game starts at 3:30pm”

Feldt goes full circle

The move to the Bulldogs, who are the reigning champions of the AFL Townsville competition, marks a full circle moment for Feldt – who is heading back to the area where it all began.

Feldt hails from the Townsville area and actually played his junior rugby league with neighbouring club Norths Thuringowa Devils before embarking on a legendary NRL career.

He would star for the North Queensland Cowboys and the Queensland Maroons before ultimately making the switch to Super League at the start of last season.

Feldt scored plenty of tries, crossing for 33 in just 29 games for the Saints. But the veteran winger’s time in England was cut short after both he and the Saints agreed to make it official last month.

And he will now switch sports and start a new chapter back in his local area.