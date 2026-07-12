Super League clubs have been offered the services of winger Michael Asomua.

Asomua, 23, is an outsde back contracted to Canberra Raiders, where he has made one NRL appearance during the early stages of his career.

From New Zealand, Asomua made his NRL debut last season, scoring for the Raiders in his one and only appearance in the competition to date.

But for years, he has been a regular for the Raiders in the New South Wales Cup, debuting in 2021 and going on to score 26 tries in 88 appearances.

Asomua’s strength comes in his yardage. Last year he ran for 3,176 metres, which was the third highest in the competition.

Given his age and appearances made in the competition, he would be eligible for a Governing Body Endorsement should anyone wish to sign him.

Love Rugby League is not yet aware of any clubs that have pursued a deal to sign him but sources have confirmed that he has been made available to clubs looking for a winger to bolster their squad next year.

Asomua is part of a growing number of overseas players currently being offered to clubs. As more talent begin to discover what their future holds in Australia, management teams are starting to shop more players in the Northern Hemisphere.

Jack Gosiewski, Josh Papali’i, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Kai O’Donnell, Ronald Volkman and Jack Cole are among the NRL players who have been offered to Super League clubs already, with halfback Sean O’Sullivan becoming the most recent.

Plenty have already agreed to join the competition too. Castleford Tigers have signed Mat Fegai, Damian Cook and Tyrell Sloan from St George Illawarra Dragons, while Catalans have signed Jesse Arthars, Luciano Leliua and Tyson Gamble. Morgan Gannon is returning to Leeds Rhinos after a year with New Zealand Warriors, Cameron McInnes is heading to York Knights while Wakefield Trinity have signed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Emre Guler.