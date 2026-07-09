St Helens have confirmed that Jed Cartwright has joined the club on an initial one-month loan – with a view to signing him on a permanent deal.

The Saints have been badly hit by injuries, leading them to bring in reinforcements for the next few weeks – with Cartwright, who is leaving Hull at the end of the season when his contract expires, their latest addition.

They signed Hull KR duo Jordan Dezaria and Bill Leyland earlier this season on short-term deals and now Cartwright has followed suit.

However, the Saints and Hull may yet agree to make the move permanent if Cartwright settles with his new club.

Cartwright promises ‘impact and energy’

The Australian is already on the hunt for a contract for 2027 but this move gives him the chance to stake a claim for that contract to be with the Saints.

It follows a similar move last year when the club signed Shane Wright on a short-term deal from Salford. He ultimately did pen a longer term deal.

Cartwright said: “I’m really excited. Saints is one of the teams you always hear about back in Australia. It just shows how successful the Club is, and I couldn’t be more excited or happy to be joining.

“I’ve played against St.Helens a couple of times and watched a lot of their games. The fans are really passionate and seem to live and breathe rugby. I’m ready to come over, give my all, and hopefully make a good impression.

“I want to bring impact and energy. I’m a very competitive person, and I pride myself on giving everything every week. That’s what I’ll be bringing with me.”

Paul Rowley insists move was ‘no-brainer’

Saints coach Paul Rowley expressed his delight at getting the deal done – and said it was a ‘no-brainer’ for the club to strike and bring in the back rower.

Rowley said: “When we found out that Jed was available, it was a no-brainer for us. We’re obviously short on troops, so the opportunity to bring someone of Jed’s quality on board was too good to miss.

“We’re really appreciative of Hull FC’s cooperation and look forward to seeing Jed in a Saints shirt.”

In a statement, Hull said: “Hull FC can confirm that Jed Cartwright has joined St Helens on loan. The back-rower has joined the Saints for an initial one-month loan spell, with a view to a permanent transfer.

“The back-rower, who joined Hull FC in 2024, has made 23 appearances for the club. The club would like to thank Jed for his efforts in black and white, and wish him the best of luck for his future in the sport.”

Cartwright’s arrival may well mean that Jacob Host, himself a back rower, moves into the front row for Sunday’s game against Toulouse Olympique.

But with the Saints missing as many as nine frontline forwards, it seems that will be all hands on deck and Cartwright may himself have to fit in somewhere else as they look to beat the Super League newcomers to maintain their place inside the play-off places.