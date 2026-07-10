Paul Rowley insists the signing of Jed Cartwright is not a risk, while providing an update on Jackson Hastings’ future.

St Helens announced the signing of Cartwright on an initial one-month loan on Thursday, with the back-rower joining the club from Hull FC.

The towering forward has shown his quality during a two-year spell with the Black and Whites, but he has managed to make just 23 appearances in that time, less than half of the total number of games Hull have played in that time.

Rowley comfortable with Cartwright deal

Cartwright has been brought into the club in an attempt to fix up their own injury issues and Rowley insists his medical record is not a concern at this point.

“I think the fact that he’s on loan, it means it’s not a risk at this point,” Rowley told Love Rugby League.

“Further down the line, if it was to make a decision and we came to an agreement of an extended stay, then it becomes our issue. And the facts are the facts in terms of being able to get on the field.

“But I’ve got to say, it’s no coincidence that the teams with the best training facilities seem to have the fewest injuries. So, I don’t think Hull have been blessed in that situation. I think they’ve trained on 4G.

I might be wrong, and that’s not a criticism of Hull. I’m saying it of ourselves as well. But the game’s moved on so fast, and we’re trying to compare to NRL all the time.

“But the resource and facilities NRL to here is significantly different. So, I think if we’re trying to make our product as quick and as fast as that, then we need to accelerate off the field stuff as well. So, I don’t think that helps in terms of boys who are continuously injured.”

Rowley admitted that enhancing Saints’ own training facilities was an area of focus internally. The club has suffered a horrific injury record this year and are without 13 senior players for Sunday’s game with Toulouse Olympique.

“I think it’s been a focus of the club before I got here, and it continues to be that. So, there’s a recognition of that. But like most things, things don’t come quickly or easily. Land’s a premium, and it comes at extreme costs as well.

“It remains a focus of the club, but it’s not something that, you know, we’re all right, we’re okay. It’s not the best, it’s not the worst by a long means.”

Jackson Hastings’ contract latest

Meanwhile, Rowley answered a question on the future of Jackson Hastings, who is off-contract at the end of the season.

Hastings is currently second in Super League’s assist charts but his future with the club remains uncertain.

“I think Jacko, well, I know Jacko’s in chats with the club,” Rowley said.

“That’s just all moving smoothly and no problems there.”