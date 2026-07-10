A 56-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the racist abuse of Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

Last Sunday evening, Wigan edged a derby clash 16-14 against rivals St Helens at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, closing out the 2026 instalment of Magic Weekend.

Following that game, comments were discovered on social media regarding England international back-rower Nsemba, related to race.

Tuesday afternoon saw Wigan release a club statement confirming that, following discussions with the Rugby Football League (RFL), the matter had been reported to the Police.

And now, it’s been confirmed that an arrest has been made in relation to the case on suspicion of a racially aggravated malicious communication offence.

Arrest made following racist abuse of Wigan star Junior Nsemba as Police confirm development

The Wigan and Leigh branch of Greater Manchester Police confirmed the news of the arrest, publishing an update on their social media channels on Friday.

Their statement reads: “Earlier this week, and following on from Super League Magic Weekend, Officers from Wigan’s Neighbourhood Team were made aware of an online incident where racist abuse was directed towards one of the players.

“Following an investigation into the matter and with the support of both Wigan Warriors and St Helens RLFC, we were able to identify a male who we believe may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

“Shortly before 8am this morning (Friday 10 July 2026), officers from Wigan’s Neighbourhood Tasking Team arrested a 56-year-old male from the St Helens area on suspicion of a racially aggravated malicious communication offence.

“He currently remains in custody awaiting interview.”

‘”It needs to be stamped out, it’s not something we’re about… if these people are associated with the game, then we need to take care of it’

As Wigan prepared to release their club statement regarding the abuse of Nsemba on Tuesday, Warriors head coach Matt Peet made his feelings clear on the matter.

The Cherry and Whites boss said: “The club will do most of the talking in a statement, but as a game and as a club, we’re better than that.

“It needs to be stamped out, it’s not something we’re about.

“Those people that are doing that, hiding behind phones and keyboards, our club is open to them. If any of them want to come and speak to us and Junior, they can.

“But our sport is too good, there was too much good stuff over that weekend to promote the game as inclusive, and rightly so… there’s rivalries on the field, (but not off it).

“Like I said after the game, the St Helens supporters clapping Nathan (Lowe) off is the good side of the sport and the majority of it.

“But if these people are associated with the game, then we need to take care of it.”