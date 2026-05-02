Kurt Haggerty admitted to having mixed feelings after watching his Bradford Bulls side fall to defeat against Wigan Warriors – but is excited to welcome back some key men next time out.

The Bulls suffered a fifth straight defeat as they went down 38-14 to the Warriors, ultimately outclassed by last year’s Grand Finalists on the afternoon.

They showed effort and flashes of quality, but were unable to keep their levels high enough for long enough periods to get the job done.

Speaking after the game, Haggerty was pleased with aspects of the performance, but felt his side could have done more.

“Pride, frustration, disappointment,” he said. “I thought overall we were physically good. We’re a pretty potent team, when we get in areas of good ball we can score tries, but ultimately there’s system failings at times that let us down because, for example, we’ve got Greg Eden who’s come in and got hardly any repetitions with us, so we got caught out a couple of times there, but we’ll get better in these moments, we’ll learn.

“We went set-for-set for 26 minutes and then we started to break through lack of experience out there, lack of Super League experience and game time, so I’m not saying I can accept that, but it’s understandable at the moment where we’re at, but we have to be better in them moments.

“We take a lot of positives from it because we’ve changed some things systematically this week defensively, just about squeezing up and going to shoulder-to-shoulder a little bit more, so we trial some things in this game that work really well for us which we will take forward, which will only help us, so there’s a lot of moments I’ll take out of the game to be positive about.”

The good news for Bradford is that they can expect the cavalry to start returning next time out when they take on Hull FC, with Haggerty providing an update.

“Nikorima, potentially Hooley, potentially Eribe Doro. A couple more too, I just can think who off the top of my head.”