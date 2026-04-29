Bradford Bulls have secured the services of Ben McNamara for their clash with Wigan Warriors this weekend.

Short on players amid an injury crisis at Odsal, the Bulls have moved to sign the versatile playmaker, who provisionally joins on a one-week loan deal from fellow Super League outfit Leigh Leopards.

McNamara played for Leigh in their win over Huddersfield Giants last week, coming on for the closing 15 minutes of the match as they won 30-16.

But with Matt Davis potentially returning to the fold this week, and Liam Horne also on the bench for the win over the Giants, McNamara has now been allowed to make the move to Odsal as Kurt Haggerty’s side looks to snap a run of five straight defeats.

Bradford Bulls land Leigh Leopards star for Wigan Warriors clash

Bradford are currently without first-choice half-backs Jayden Nikorima and Rowan Milnes, and neither will be available to feature this weekend.

That saw full-back Caleb Aekins and Chris Atkin play in the roles last week. McNamara can also play hooker, though the Bulls do hope to have Andy Ackers available for selection this weekend, while Mitch Souter played in the role in last week’s defeat to Hull KR.

McNamara will leave Leigh permanently at the end of the season. Love Rugby League revealed in February that he had signed a deal to join Castleford Tigers in 2027.

He will be joined in West Yorkshire next year by team-mate Robbie Mulhern, with the prop also having agreed to link up with Ryan Carr’s squad.

But for now, a spell, albeit provisionally a short one, is set to take place at Odsal.

Notably, the move comes despite the fact McNamara’s next permanent club Castleford have signed a loan hooker of their own ahead of their to Hull KR this week.

The Tigers secured former Leigh man Brad Dwyer from Championship outfit Salford RLFC on a one-week basis, with the Reds not in action this weekend in the second tier.