Bradford Bulls announce ‘genuine desire’ to land Las Vegas spot

Bradford Bulls have confirmed they are keen to participate in Las Vegas next year, insisting they have a ‘genuine desire’ to be Stateside next season.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League, the Bulls are one of three clubs in the running to play in Sin City next year, with Hull FC and St Helens the other two keen to express an interest in playing at the Allegiant Stadium next year.

Bradford, back in Super League after more than a decade in the lower leagues, have attracted strong crowds since returning to the competition and are keen to continue their growth in the coming years.

In a club statement, CEO Jason Hirst said: “As recently reported in the media and after submitting an expression of interest, I can confirm that we have a real and genuine desire to represent Betfred Super League at Las Vegas in 2027.

“We do so, after consulting with previous participants and having met with representatives from both RL Commercial and the NRL.

“We have given this careful consideration, not only as a stand-alone event, but more importantly, as part of our ongoing marketing and business development plan, as we look to grow our brand and further develop and improve our on-field team.

“Should we be successful in our application, any costs incurred will be paid for outside of our 2027 business and playing budget by investors and sponsors.

“As the perceived outsider of one of three clubs in the running, we expect to have a decision from the RFL early next month and should we be selected, we will obviously provide further updates in the appropriate manner and timeframe.”

Hirst also went on to confirm the club would increase the budget of its playing squad heading into the 2027 season.

“Regarding our 2027 playing budget, it will be further increased from this year to support Kurt Haggerty and his backroom team and the exciting, attacking style of rugby they promote.

“Contract talks with new and existing players are well underway with announcements to follow in the coming weeks and months. Whilst I understand that fans want to hear about such things here and now, I’m sure most can appreciate that is not always possible, for a whole host of reasons, some of which are outside of our control, so I ask everyone to stay patient in the knowledge that we’re already deep into action.

“Unlike this season, we have far more time to plan and build our squad for next season, with more players freely available as realistic targets.

“As a Board, we are totally committed to year on year on and off field improvement, as can be evidenced by our Vegas application, ongoing matchday experience improvements, as well as the aforementioned 2027 contract talks.”