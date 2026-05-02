Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam heaped praise on halfback Adam Cook as he produced his best performance for the club in their victory over Catalans Dragons.

Cook, a new recruit in the off-season from Canberra Raiders, was instrumental in the club’s victory in France, having a hand in several tries and knocking over a late drop goal in the 33-18 win.

The Australian has come under fire after a slow start to life in Super League but speaking to Sky Sports after the performance, Lam paid his tributes. “He’s been under pressure from the start of the season and didn’t have that consistency. But we’ve had conversations together, and I’m backing him as long as it takes, and it always takes around, I always say, 10 to 12 weeks, so it’s bang on the money there with that at the moment.

“I’m grateful that he played his best game tonight. He was all over that, and hopefully that’s a real positive sign for him and the team moving forward. That’s the standard now set.”

With five wins in their last six matches, the Leopards have overcome their poor start to the year. Lam insists they cannot get complacent.

“It’s about that consistency. There were times in that game that so was frustrating to watch, and everything that made the game frustrating, we were in control of that. We played a part in that. So, it’s a lot of lessons still to learn there, and we could have been a lot more clinical.

“But having said that, we’re only two points out of the six and still probably remains close to that. It’s about making sure we take each week at a time. We’ve been going through a difficult time with so many injuries. With not playing next week, I think after that Bailey Hodgson comes back, Keanan Brand is back in the picture. So all of a sudden there’ll be a bit of a headache there and I’m not sure what to do with that yet, but a good headache to have.”