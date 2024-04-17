Warrington Wolves forward Jordan Crowther believes he has found career best form since joining the club – and is enjoying picking the brains of his coach Sam Burgess.

The 27-year-old arrived at Warrington midway through last year on loan from hometown club Wakefield Trinity before making the move permanent at the end of the season, signing a two-year contract.

And Crowther, who has made 15 appearances for the Wire so far, believes his transfer across the Pennines has given him a new lease of life on the pitch.

“As soon as I came here last year I was champing at the bit to try and stay here,” Crowther said.

“The way that everyone made me and my family feel welcome straight away, I couldn’t say a bad word about the club so when they gave me the opportunity to stay I had to repay them and get it (the deal) done.

“Especially towards the back end of last year, I probably played my best rugby that I’ve had. I think I was a bit too comfortable, I’d been at Wakefield for nine and a half years, and I just fancied a bit of a new change.

“It was like I was 17 again trying to earn my stripes playing my debut season. For me, it took a lot of pressure off me really and made me focus back on my game. I’m really enjoying it.”

Crowther is still living in West Yorkshire and travelling down the M62 to Cheshire each day with his team-mate and now good pal James Harrison, who has also emerged as a real leader in Warrington‘s pack in recent time.

“I’ve been trying to talk my missus into it (moving over)!” Crowther joked. “But because we’ve got a young baby, she wants me to stay close to my family. It’s not too bad on a clear run, it’s only about an hour, it’s just on the way home when you get stuck in a bit of traffic when you wish you moved over!”

Jordan Crowther enjoying picking the brains of Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess

Crowther, who played 100 games for Wakefield between 2014 and 2023 after progressing through Trinity’s academy, believes he is improving every day under the tutelage of coach Burgess.

“Sam’s been class,” Crowther told Love Rugby League. “He’s the best there’s been in the game, especially as a middle, he’s been there and done everything so if I can pick his brain and get little things from him then it’s going to make my game loads better.

“I think just how is as a person as well, he’s a really good man manager. He really looks after you and puts his arm around you when you need to have it and sometimes that’s all you need.”

Next up for Crowther and Warrington is a derby clash with Leigh Leopards in Round 8 of Super League on Saturday afternoon.

