Leeds Rhinos hooker Jarrod O’Connor has revealed that his future will be finalised within the next week – as he seemingly closes in on a new deal with the Super League club.

O’Connor has been linked with a move away from AMT Headingley, with reports suggesting NRL sides were looking at the 24-year-old for next season and beyond.

But the stars now appear to be aligning towards O’Connor penning a new deal with Leeds and remaining with the club in 2027. Rhinos coach Brad Arthur revealed on Wednesday that the club were close to announcing some significant retention news – though he did not name the player in question.

However, later on in the day, O’Connor spoke to Love Rugby League and when asked about his future plans, admitted his own situation is close to being resolved.

He said: “I think it’ll probably get sorted in the next week or so. I’m looking to get that done as quickly as possible so I can focus all my attention on playing this season.

“It should be all sorted by the start of the season so it’s all out of the way and I can get ready to play.”

O’Connor admitted being in the final year of his contract was a situation that he has found uncomfortable, saying: “You don’t realise how much you think about it. You go home and it’s on your mind all the time. So it’s nice to come into training and know what’s happening and not really have to worry about it.”

And with his own future now set to be resolved, the hooker is aiming high for Leeds as a team under Arthur in 2026.

He insisted: “Last year we just proved what sort of team we can be. Finishing in the top four was a big boost for us having missed out on the play-offs in the last two years, but this year we need to be aiming for the top two minimum and getting those trophies – which everyone is really confident we can do.”