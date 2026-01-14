Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has revealed the club have some ‘reasonably good news’ on retention that will be announced shortly – with a hint also dropped on Kallum Watkins’ future in 2027.

The Rhinos have made significant inroads with their recruitment and retention already for next year. Harry Newman and James McDonnell will leave the club for Perth Bears, while the likes of Jake Connor, Alfie Edgell and Keenan Palasia have already re-signed on long-term deals.

And Arthur has revealed more good news is imminent.

The Australian stopped short of confirming which player exactly had seemingly committed his future to the Rhinos, but insisted there would be news soon that would bring a smile to the faces of Rhinos fans.

When asked about Leeds’ plans for 2027, Arthur said: “I think most of it has been pretty much ticked off.

“We’ve had some reasonably good news this week and that will be public soon. We’re comfortable with where we’re at. The guys we’ve lost, you can’t be cranky about it. We’re promoting them to the highest level possible and should be proud of that.

“Sam Lisone is the only one we’ve lost to another Super League club. We’re disappointed about that but we couldn’t compete with the other offer he had. You can’t begrudge blokes for doing what’s best for them and their families.”

Arthur also insisted he felt Leeds’ long-term squads plans were also coming together – before then suggesting veteran forward Watkins will ‘likely’ play on for another year after this one, too. The England international is one of Leeds’ remaining off-contract players.

He said: “Our four front-rowers – Keenan Palasia, Cooper Jenkins, Tom Holroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki – would start in any other Super League squad.

“We’ve got Jake Connor who’s signed on along with Lachie Miller and Ash Handley. The nucleus of the team is there and they take up a sizeable part of the salary cap.

“We”ve given Ethan O’Neill a chance and Kallum Watkins will likely go on another year.”

Arthur also insisted that he was not worried about a possible player drain on Super League following the departures of Newman and McDonnell to the NRL.

He said: “There’s going to be a shortage of players in the NRL and that’s going to provide more opportunities to guys over here. But what that does is give the young guys an opportunity probably a bit quicker than they thought.

“No coach, no staff member, no player is irreplaceable at any club. Players, coaches come and go and another guy comes in to do the job.

“Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got in your own squad, let alone other squads, until you actually put them out there and give them a go.

“I’m not that concerned about it. I just think it’s healthy for the game that we’re promoting players.”