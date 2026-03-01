Son of Warrington cult hero pens contract with Wolves aiming to follow in father’s footsteps

Jaden Penny, the son of Warrington cult hero Kevin, has penned an academy contract with the Wolves as he aims to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Dad Kevin, now 38, made his first-team debut for hometown club Warrington off the bench in a Super League clash against St Helens back in September 2006.

Scoring 63 tries in 93 appearances across his two stints at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, the winger lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield with Wire in 2011.

He was also part of the Wolves squad which won the Challenge Cup in 2010: but did not feature in Tony Smith’s 17 for the final against Leeds Rhinos under the Wembley arch.

Elsewhere, Penny’s career saw him don a shirt for Widnes Vikings, Harlequins, Wakefield Trinity, Swinton Lions, North Wales Crusaders and Rochdale Hornets.

Hanging up the boots at the end of 2017, he had scored 122 tries and kicked two goals in his 194 career appearances.

And now, 16-year-old son Jaden will hope to pick up the mantle as he looks to forge a career in the game with the club he grew up watching his dad play for.

Jaden – who will turn 17 in April – has featured for a number of local community clubs throughout his junior career, including Woolston Rovers.

The youngster has also been involved with Warrington at youth level, and has now made that official by putting pen to paper on an academy contract.

Dad Kevin shared the news of his son’s landmark moment via social media earlier this week.

Penny senior posted a picture of Jaden signing his contract surrounded by his family, and wrote: “Unbelievably proud of you son.

“Keep working as hard as you have been and the sky is your limit.

“We’re all behind you Jaden.”