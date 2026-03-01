Where Las Vegas disasterclass ranks among Hull KR’s worst defeats EVER

Hull KR were thumped 58-6 by Leeds Rhinos in their Las Vegas showdown, with that one of the worst defeats ever in the Robins’ 144-year history.

Nine days on from their triumph in the World Club Challenge, Willie Peters’ side found themselves 28-0 down come the break at the Allegiant Stadium.

Joe Burgess got the Robins’ only try of the game midway through a second half which saw Leeds clock up another 28 points on a night which saw Maika Sivo bag four tries.

58-6 the final score, it was well and truly a night to forget for KR in Sin City, and a result which goes into the history books for all the wrong reasons for the reigning Super League champions.

Hull KR’s worst Super League defeats

In terms of Super League alone, the defeat in Vegas was KR‘s sixth-worst ever…

10 = Wigan 46-4 Hull KR (2022), Leeds 52-10 Hull KR (2020), Wigan 52-10 Hull KR (2019), Castleford 54-12 Hull KR (2014), St Helens 52-10 Hull KR (2008)

9. Hull FC 56-12 Hull KR (2019)

8. Hull KR 6-54 Warrington (2019)

7. Catalans 56-6 Hull KR (2011)

6. Hull KR 6-58 Leeds (2026, Las Vegas)

5. Hull KR 0-54 St Helens (2010)

4. St Helens 68-12 Hull KR (2010)

3. Wigan 64-6 Hull KR (2023)

2. Wigan 60-0 Hull KR (2015)

1. Hull KR 6-84 Wigan (2013)

Hull KR’s worst defeats ever

It gets even worse for KR when you consider that the defeat to Leeds in Vegas creeps into their top ten worst losses of all-time across all competitions.

Had it not been for Burgess’ consolation try and Rhyse Martin’s conversion, this result could have entered the Robins’ top five worst of all time…

10 = Hull KR 6-58 Leeds (2026, Las Vegas), Widnes 52-0 Hull KR (1992), Warrington 55-3 Hull KR (1950)

8. Hull KR 0-54 St Helens (2010)

7. Leigh 58-3 Hull KR (1954)

6. St Helens 68-12 Hull KR (2010)

5. Wigan 64-6 Hull KR (2013)

4. Wigan 60-0 Hull KR (2015)

3. Halifax 76-8 Hull KR (1991)

= Halifax 68-0 Hull KR (1956)

1. Hull KR 6-84 Wigan (2013)

All data supplied by Rugby League Project