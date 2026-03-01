Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos supporters played their part in achieving a new record crowd for rugby league’s annual bonanza in Las Vegas: with a total of 45,719 packing into the Allegiant Stadium.

The Robins and the Rhinos played out the first of three games in Sin City on Saturday night, with Brad Arthur’s side toppling the reigning Super League champions in style with a thumping 58-6 victory.

No standalone attendance figure was recorded for that Super League clash, but it’s believed that between 10-12,000 English fans made their way to the United States to watch it live.

Instead, the crowd figure dished out was an amalgamated one: including the crowd(s) that watched the two NRL games which followed Leeds‘ win against KR.

Newcastle Knights beat North Queensland Cowboys 28-18 before Canterbury Bulldogs pipped St George Illawarra Dragons 15-14 in Golden Point, handing the Vegas spectacle a dramatic ending.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

2026 Las Vegas crowd revealed as new attendance record set

The crowd of 45,719 is the biggest on record since rugby league took over Sin City for the first time in 2024.

On that occasion, there were just two NRL games in the schedule: but a healthy crowd of 40,746 were present.

2025 then brought four games, with Wigan Warriors beating Warrington Wolves in the first Super League involvement in the event and Australia thumping England’s women in an international clash alongside the two NRL games.

That four-game event drew a crowd of 45,209, but it was decided that there was one match too many in the schedule, so one was removed ahead of 2026 to take it down to a triple-header.

And even with a game less, this year’s edition of rugby league’s Vegas takeover still managed to attract the highest attendance yet.

510 more supporters were in the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night than this time last year, meaning 2026 takes top billing.