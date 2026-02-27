Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess insists young gun Cai Taylor-Wray has ‘a way to go’ before thinking about a move to the NRL, despite having signed a deal with one of the leading agents in the game Down Under.

Leeds-born Taylor-Wray is a product of Warrington‘s youth system and was handed the #1 shirt ahead of the 2026 campaign, with head coach Burgess trusting him as his first-choice full-back.

With eight tries scored in 13 appearances across all competitions for Wire so far, the youngster – who only turned 20 earlier this week – shone with a man-of-the-match display in their Round 1 victory at home against St Helens.

And soon after that, LoveRugbyLeague were able to reveal that he has signed a deal with agent Isaac Moses, who is involved in Cove Agency.

Moses represents the likes of Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks and is seen as one of the most powerful agents in the game.

Warrington Wolves boss addresses youngster’s NRL ambitions after deal signed with top agent

An East Leeds junior, Taylor-Wray – who pulled on a shirt once in the Championship via dual-registration for Widnes Vikings last yea – is of Jamaican heritage.

He is the son of former Jamaica international Jamaine Wray, who spent the bulk of his career at club level between the second and third tiers.

Warrington boss Burgess is, of course, no stranger to the NRL or to his full-back’s new agent, but isn’t overly worried about Taylor-Wray being poached just yet.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Wolves’ game against Wakefield Trinity, he was asked the question about Taylor-Wray putting himself in the shop window for an NRL move, and said: “You’d have to ask Cai and Isaac!

“He’s a young, ambitious man but he’s firmly got his feet on the ground and understands he’s got a way to go before thinking about any of that.

“He’s just taking care of himself and his own future and clearly thinks Isaac might be the guy to do that, so good on him.”