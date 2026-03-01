Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur says he’s ‘a lot more settled’ in his role than 12 months ago, and does not appear in any great rush to return to the NRL.

Sydney-born Arthur arrived at Leeds midway through the 2024 campaign, and eventually agreed a deal which ran until the end of the following season.

He spent much of 2025 batting off questions about his future before inking a new one-year contract for 2026.

Evidently happy in his role, questions around whether he will still be at Headingley come 2027 are yet to really be asked by the British media, but when the opportunity arose in Las Vegas, the Aussies wasted no time in sounding him out.

Brad Arthur addresses Leeds Rhinos future as admission made over NRL return

Many of Arthur’s deliberations throughout 2025 were family-related, with son Jake moving over to the UK and joining Hull FC, daughter Charlotte and wife Michelle now also over here.

Younger son Matt, 21, however still remains Down Under on the books of Newcastle Thunder.

Arthur – who took charge of more than 250 NRL games as Parramatta Eels’ head coach before joining Leeds – saw his Rhinos side decimate reigning Super League and world champions Hull KR in Sin City on Saturday night, winning 58-6.

Prior to that game at the Allegiant Stadium, the Rhinos boss spoke to Australian broadcasters Fox Sports, who were the ones to ask him about a potential return to the NRL.

But it would appear good news for all of a Leeds persuasion as the 51-year-old said: “12 months ago, I would’ve said I was really desperate to get back (to the NRL).

“But I feel like I’m a lot more settled now, I changed where I was living and Charlotte’s over here (in the UK) living with Michelle, so I’m really comfortable with what’s happening at the moment.

“I feel like I’ve got some unfinished business and I’d like to get that opportunity again (to coach in the NRL), but when that time comes, I’ll be ready. I know I’ll be a better coach.

“But at the moment, I’m so respectful to the opportunity that Leeds Rhinos have given me, (the opportunity) the English game has given me and I feel like it’s helped me coaching.”