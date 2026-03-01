Leeds Rhinos produced a sensational performance to destroy Hull KR in Las Vegas, thrashing the world champions 46-6.

Maika Sivo scored four tries in an outstanding individual performance, while Jake Connor pulled all the strings with in a wonderful display. As for Hull KR, this was a very bad day at the office as they were completely outplayed, and are now zero wins from two in Super League action this year.

Here are the player ratings for both sides.

Hull KR

Jack Broadbent – 3: Out of position early on several times and really struggled to get involved in the game.

Tom Davies – 3: Totally outplayed by his opposite number Maika Sivo.

Peta Hiku – 2: Had a very, very difficult afternoon in Sin City and was exposed defensively.

Oliver Gildart – 4: Quiet for most of the game, with most of the action going down the other side.

Joe Burgess – 4: Another guilty of errors, but he wasn’t the worst culprit.

Mikey Lewis – 4: Played behind a beaten pack, never really given a chance to get in the game.

Tyrone May – 4: Same as applied to Lewis. Mixed bag defensively, which is unlike him.

Sauaso Sue – 3: Played in a pack that was physically completely outmatched.

Jez Litten – 4: When Jez Litten isn’t at it you know there’s a problem.

Tom Amone – 3: Another who struggled to have any impact on the game.

Dean Hadley – 4: A five is low for Hadley, that sums up Rovers in this outing!

James Batchelor – 3: Another who just wasn’t at the races.

Elliot Minchella – 4: Was able to have no influence on the game.

Sam Luckley – 4: Came on when the game was already long gone.

Jai Whitbread – 2: Even great players have bad games, this was a rare off-colour display.

Karl Lawton – 4: Came on but struggled to make any impact.

Rhyse Martin – 4: Another who struggled badly.

Leeds Rhinos

Lachie Miller – 8: It says how good Leeds were that Miller wasn’t one of their standouts despite being excellent. Superb.

Maika Sivo – 10: Bullied, terrorised, destroyed Hull KR. Excpetional.

Harry Newman – 8: Another who had an excellent game, playing well.

Ash Handley – 7: Got the job done on his first performance of the season.

Ryan Hall – 7: There’s still life in the legs!

Brodie Croft – 9: He has started the season in outstanding form. Another two tries.

Jake Connor – 10: Had the game in the palm of his hands. Outstanding.

Cooper Jenkins – 9: What about the goose step! Two tries in a great display.

Danny Levi – 8: Played an understated but important role getting Leeds on the front foot with smart distribution.

Keanan Palasia – 8: So tough, so durable, so physical. Excellent player who goes under the radar.

Kallum Watkins – 8: Key role in Leeds’ left edge that terrorised their Hull KR counterparts from start to finish.

James McDonnell – 7: Solid as ever.

Cameron Smith – 7: Enjoying himself back in the starting role and is doing a good job.

Jarrod O’Connor – 7: Brought the intensity off the bench and played an important role defensively.

Tom Holroyd – 7: Another who came off the bench and was strong.

Chris Hankinson – 6: Didn’t play big minutes but kicked his goals once he came on.

Ben Littlewood – 6: Surprise inclusion and got a cameo near the end.