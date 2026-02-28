Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman has revealed how a chance bet on his lucky number landed him a huge Las Vegas casino victory in excess of $3,500 in the run-up to their game with Hull KR.

The Rhinos take on the Super League champions on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium, the second year that the English game has joined forces with the NRL to descend on the US city.

And Newman, who will play an integral part for Leeds in that game against the newly-crowned world champions, has already had a brilliant week based on his exploits off the field.

He has told Love Rugby League how he decided to take a chance and put a $50 straight on his lucky number of 19. It paid off – and he kept gambling from there, so much so he walked away a very rich man.

“Basically I went in the casino after we’d been on Fremont Street, which is absolutely fantastic by the way,” he said.

“I’ve got my lucky number 19 tattooed on my ankle and I decided to go put $50 straight on it (on the roulette table) and it landed. So I’ve won myself two grand and I built it up to three and a half so yeah, I walked away with $3,500 last night. It’s been a pretty good day!”

Newman is one of several Leeds players to speak positively about the Vegas experience – with the Rhinos CEO, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, admitting it has been one of the best weeks of his life in rugby league.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ve seen a lot in my life, there’s not a day in my life I’ve not got gratitude for being part of this game, but this week has been part of the best. It’s awesome, and today is game-day and this is the most important part of the week and I’m so excited for it.

“Fremont Street was a highlight for me, you just wonder how we keep that momentum and that inertia and bring it back to the UK. I’m always thinking about learnings and meaning behind everything but I’ve come here with an open mind and it’s like Superman’s imagination has exploded in the middle of the desert. We need to capture that.”