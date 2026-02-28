Warrington Wolves made it two wins from two to start the new Super League season after a deserved victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Sam Burgess’ side continued their unbeaten start after winning a high-quality game between two teams with play-off aspirations in 2026.

Here are the Wire ratings – and guess who stood out yet again..

Cai Taylor-Wray: 9

What a superstar. But his game is not just about the moments of brilliance in attack. He runs with bravery and intensity – no Wire player carried more than he did. And WHAT a tackle on Jayden Myers to keep the Wakefield winger out right at a crucial point. He has it all.

Josh Thewlis: 8

Some brilliant tackle bursts on the edge and another eye-catching display from another homegrown product that is a firm fixture in this team.

Toby King: 7

Gave the Wire plenty with ball in hand and did a lot of work when the Wolves needed it and scored a late try.

Albert Hopoate: 8

Looks like he will be a great addition to Super League just like his brother, Will, was. Took his try really well but it was the yardage he produced from deep and the workload he took on that really made a difference.

Josh Smith: 7

A couple of nervy moments, and was badly caught out of position for the late Oliver Pratt try. But contributed well.

George Williams: 7

Not his brilliant best but complimented his partner in crime in the halves well.

Marc Sneyd: 8

A quintessential Marc Sneyd performance. Not flashy, not eye-catching but produced some crucial moments when it mattered including a wonderful assist for Josh Smith, and the all-important drop goal. And that outside-of-the-boot kick for Smith in the final few minutes that led to King’s try was a thing of beauty.

Luke Yates: 8

The most under-rated forward in Super League.

Danny Walker: 9

Everything you would come to expect from the Warrington hooker. He was hugely influential in every single thing Warrington did in attack. What a player.

Liam Byrne: 8

Looks to be an outstanding pick-up.

Sam Stone: 8

One of his best games in a Warrington shirt. No Wire player got through more defensive work than he did, topping the tackle count. Unbelievable work rate.

James Harrison: 8

Looks to be really thriving in the back row.

Ben Currie: 9

A wonderful performance at 13. 100% tackle completion, worked his socks off all night and laid the platform for the rest of the Warrington team to do their thing. He was outstanding.

Toafofoa Sipley: 8

Needs to work on his discipline, that much is obvious after conceding the penalty that led to his sin-bin – and one seconds after returning. But goodness, he is the impact forward Warrington lacked in stages of 2025 – and he is already a huge fan favourite.

Joe Philbin: 8

Philbin was, like Sipley, hugely influential in giving the Wire a real lift in the latter stages of the first half. The forward duo helped turn Warrington’s field pressure into deserved points.

Jordy Crowther: 7

Some good energy off the bench.

Kelepi Tanginoa: 8

Warrington have signed a proven winner in Tanginoa and he got through an hour of work off the bench to great effect. A real unsung hero of this team already.