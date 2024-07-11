Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that head coach Ian Watson has been stood down with immediate effect – with Luke Robinson to take charge of the team this weekend.

Watson has been under pressure for a number of weeks, and that pressure appeared to culminate last weekend after a humiliating 48-0 defeat at the hands of Warrington Wolves.

He insisted in the aftermath of that game that talk over his future was not for him to discuss, but it has now been confirmed Watson has been stood down.

Robinson, a long-time assistant at the Giants, is to step into Watson’s shoes for the game against Leigh Leopards on Saturday: a game which will go a long way towards determining whether or not the club make the Super League play-offs this season.