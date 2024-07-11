Ian Watson ‘stood down’ as Huddersfield Giants confirm coaching structure change
Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that head coach Ian Watson has been stood down with immediate effect – with Luke Robinson to take charge of the team this weekend.
Watson has been under pressure for a number of weeks, and that pressure appeared to culminate last weekend after a humiliating 48-0 defeat at the hands of Warrington Wolves.
He insisted in the aftermath of that game that talk over his future was not for him to discuss, but it has now been confirmed Watson has been stood down.
Robinson, a long-time assistant at the Giants, is to step into Watson’s shoes for the game against Leigh Leopards on Saturday: a game which will go a long way towards determining whether or not the club make the Super League play-offs this season.
In a brief statement, the Giants simply said: “Following today’s scheduled monthly board meeting the club has stood down Head Coach Ian Watson with immediate effect.
“Luke Robinson will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming Betfred Super League game at Leigh on the weekend, neither the club nor Ian will make any further comment.”
Watson took charge of Huddersfield at the beginning of the 2021 season, and was in charge for almost 100 games at the West Yorkshire club.
He guided them to a third-placed finish in 2022 and took them to the Challenge Cup final, but they failed to back that up last year, failing to make the play-offs whatsoever.
Then this season, they have continued to be inconsistent and have now made the change, with Robinson becoming interim coach for at least this weekend’s game.
READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos legend makes Rhyse Martin plea amidst speculation of departure