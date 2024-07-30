Rhyse Martin appears to be on his way to Hull KR in 2025, following confirmation from the Rhinos that the Papua New Guinea international has rejected improved terms to sign elsewhere.

That, according to reports from Hull Live, appears to be Hull KR – with the Robins entering what has been a dramatic race for the forward’s signature and now seemingly having a clear route to getting a deal done.

Or do they?

Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves have withdrawn from the race to sign Martin and with Leeds conceding defeat, it appears to be an open run to the line for Willie Peters’ side.

But there are a couple of sticking points that the Robins will need to resolve before they can strike up a deal – and one of them is chiefly out of their control.

As has been heavily reported, there are discussions taking place among Super League clubs to loosen quota regulations that will allow players to apply for British citizenship and subsequently be removed from the overseas quota. Martin, as someone who has now been in England for five years, falls into that bracket.

If he successfully applies for citizenship and the rules change in time for 2025 then there is no issue. Rovers will be able to get Martin into their squad with minimal fuss as he will come off the quota.

But if that rule isn’t brought in before next season, then there is a very difficult decision for Rovers to consider. They either have to abandon plans to sign Martin altogether – which seems unlikely, given how Leeds have admitted defeat – or they will face a similar situation to the one they had last year.

Find a way to release an existing quota player a year early.

Last year, it was Rhys Kennedy who was the fall guy for the Robins when Kelepi Tanginoa emerged on the market late in the year. Kennedy was ultimately released and signed with London Broncos, allowing Rovers to free up the necessary quota space to sign Tanginoa: a move which has proven to be a big hit.

Rovers have one quota player off-contract later this year and we know they will be moving on: hooker Matt Parcell has been informed his services are not required in 2025 – and Love Rugby League revealed last week that Parcell was open to playing on in Super League next year.

Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and Tyrone May have contracts which run to the end of next year, as does new signing Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Jai Whitbread and Tanginoa, alongside Peta Hiku, have deals until the end of 2026.

Realistically, any of the three players with one year left on their deals automatically become intriguing – and it is why Rovers are likely not in a position to announce any deal for Martin yet.

Whether that is the loosening of the quota rules or a difficult decision with an existing player, there is still one significant hurdle to be cleared. It just depends whether or not that hurdle is within Rovers’ control or not, based on when a decision on rule changes arrives.

