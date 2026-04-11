Hull KR player ratings as hat-trick hero lands huge score

Hull KR were too good for York Knights as they advanced to the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a 48-10 win.

The Robins, who have now won five of their last six games, raced in eight tries, getting some payback on York for their shock opening-round defeat in the process. Here are the player ratings.

Jack Broadbent – 8: Thrives in games like this. A danger throughout and got on the scoresheet in the process.

Tom Davies – 7: His carries and work in back-field often go unnoticed in games like this, but still played an important role.

Peta Hiku – 7: Won his side penalties and played well in defence.

Oliver Gildart – 7: Going under the radar but is playing quite well. Another good all-round effort.

Joe Burgess – 7: Did what he needed to do and finished his try superbly at the end.

Mikey Lewis – 8: Set the tone with his early break for the opening try and did a remarkable job to get down the ball for a try from his own chip and chase.

Tyrone May – 9: A hat-trick to cap a brilliant display. Anyone who watches Hull KR regularly will tell you he is arguably their most unsung hero these days.

Sauaso Sue – 8: How do teams still not know his textbook play is coming?! Superb in his opening stint.

Jez Litten – 8: Played with vibrancy and creativity. York didn’t know what to do with him.

Tom Amone – 7: Played big minutes at the start of the game that got his team going. Playing his way into form.

Rhyse Martin – 7: A nice game to come back into and looked to enjoy himself out there. Big few months ahead after a slow start to the year.

James Batchelor – 6: A few blotches on his record but did a solid enough job overall.

Dean Hadley – 7: Showed there’s also some ball play and guise in his game featuring at loose forward.

Sam Luckley – 7: Classic impact sub display. Caused York issues.

Jai Whitbread – 8: Crashed over for a try and was generally excellent.

Jack Brown – 6: Shorter minutes than the others but did okay when on the field.

Karl Lawton – 6: Got the nod over Bill Leyland, still not got up to full speed but was steady.