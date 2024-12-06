Hull KR receive pre-season boost as key man signs long-term contract

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at Sewell Group Craven Park until at least the end of 2029.

The England international has made 100 appearances for the Robins since arriving ahead of the 2020 season from Bradford Bulls, scoring 17 tries.

Minchella has taken his game to the next level since joining Hull KR, having made his England debut earlier this year as well as being named in the Super League Dream Team.

“I’m very pleased to have signed an extension with Hull KR,” said Minchella. “I love the club, I love coming to work every day. That’s the main thing, I come in with a smile on my face.

“I work with some really good people. The players, are obviously outstanding people to work with, and then obviously the coaching staff, the board, from the club shop to the cleaning staff, everyone are just good people.

“It’s an honour to play for our club every week and knowing I’ll be pulling the shirt on for another five years fills me with pride and excitement.”

Minchella has played in their Challenge Cup final and Grand Final defeats over the last two years: and will look to go one better in 2025.

“We wanted to lock down Mini for a long period of time,” said Hull KR coach Willie Peters. “He’s our captain and he’s our leader.

“He’s played a big part in the club’s journey and helping us to get where we are at the moment.

“It’s not only what he does on the field, but what he does off the field. Mini has made strong connections throughout Hull KR and we’re delighted to keep Mini at the club long-term.”