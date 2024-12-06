9 players you had no idea were playing in France’s Super XIII including former Wigan Warriors duo

Although it is not usually a competition on the radar of many rugby league fans, France’s Super XIII is a competition well worth watching, we’d say.

Not least because the competition runs over the English off-season, giving league fans a real fix in the winter! But also because there are a whole host of familiar names.

The likes of James Maloney and Mitch Garbutt have played in what was previously known as Elite 1 in recent years and even though their playing careers have now drawn to a close, the competition is still home to a number of names you’d remember.

Here are those stellar stars of the French league..

Morgan Escare and Lucas Albert (Carcassonne)

Two players with plenty of Super League experience to their names. Albert made over 50 appearances for Catalans Dragons before relocating to Super XIII with Carcassonne.

As for Escare, he is well-known to fans of a number of clubs. He has played for the likes of Salford, Catalans, Wigan and Wakefield, and became somewhat of a household name across the competition before returning to France.

David Nofoaluma, Harrison Hansen and Hakim Miloudi (Pia)

Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted recently that one-time Salford signing – yes, that did really happen – Nofoaluma resurfaced in the game in the French leagues after making his debut for Pia.

He’s now team-mates with a fair few former Super League players, too. Chief among them is Wigan icon Hansen, who is still going strong at the ripe old age of 39. Miloudi was playing in Super League as recently as three months ago, but is now back in France after leaving London Broncos.

Pia also count another ex-London player, Ethan Natoli, among their ranks too.

Tony Gigot and Mickael Goudemand (Albi)

Goudemand is another who was playing in Super League as recently as this season – but is now firmly part of the growing group of big names in Super XIII. He left Leeds Rhinos in the off-season and relocated back to France to sign for Albi.

He’s there with another familiar name: ex-Catalans and London man Gigot, who was part of the Dragons’ historic Challenge Cup-winning side and won the Lance Todd Trophy when they defeated Warrington in 2018.

Johnathon Ford and Constantine Mika (Limoux)

There was a time when Ford was being courted by a number of English clubs in Super League after his majestic displays for Toulouse Olympique.

That move never materialised, though he did have two seasons with Featherstone. However, after leaving Rovers at the end of 2023 he went back to France to sign for Limoux Grizzlies. One-time NRL player Zac Santo is also there – as is ex-Hull KR forward Con Mika!

Mika, who represented the Exiles during his time in Super League, is now a figurehead of the Grizzlies’ pack at the age of 35.