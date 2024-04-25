Hull KR act quickly to tie down in-form winger to contract extension

Hull KR have tied down in-form winger Joe Burgess to a new two-year contract, keeping him at Sewell Group Craven Park until at least the end of 2026.

The 6ft 5in winger joined the Robins on a one-year deal during the off-season following his release from Salford, scoring seven tries in six appearances for Willie Peters’ side so far.

And now KR have now acted quickly to tie down his services for at least another two seasons on top of this one.

On his new deal, Burgess said: “I’m buzzing to be staying for two more years. I’ve been trying my hardest since I’ve started to get that.

“I’m really happy living over here and playing for this club, it was a no-brainer once the offer was made, I wanted to get it signed, sealed and delivered.

“Hull KR’s pushing for success and it’s a real drive for the club and for me. It’s definitely a club on the up and that’s on the back of the great work being done on the field by the players and coaching staff and off it too with the board and back office.

“We are have a good culture here, from the boys to our kit man, Bonesy (Alan Fellows). Everyone’s working towards the same goal and that’s the attraction of the club.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters delighted to retain services of Joe Burgess

Hull KR coach Willie Peters said: “Joe is going to be a key player for us over the next couple of seasons. We were fortunate Joe became available in January and he’s worked extremely hard to earn this new extension with the club.

“An area we wanted to bring in to the club was more speed and Joe certainly brings that, our fans saw a glimpse of that against Leigh a couple of weeks back.

“Joe’s a really well-liked character within the group and I look forward to working with him over the next couple of seasons.”

More to follow.