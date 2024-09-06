Hull KR’s 10 most important signings since 2020 ranked: Ryan Hall 3rd, club legend 1st

It’s safe to say that Hull Kingston Rovers have enjoyed a stunning upward trajectory over the last five years and have nailed their recruitment when it comes to making quality additions.

Willie Peters’ side are on the brink of history, with the Robins making the tough trip to Wigan on Friday night in a top of the table clash, with the winner likely to come away with the League Leaders’ Shield in a just over a fortnight when the regular campaign comes to a conclusion.

To highlight Hull KR’s success in the recruitment department in recent time, we’ve looked back at 10 signings which has helped catapult them to get to where they are today: sitting top of the Super League ladder at the time of writing.

For clarity, we’ve included players who were signed for the 2020 season onwards, so this 10-player list excludes the likes of Jez Litten and Dean Hadley, who joined the Robins on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent.

So without further ado, here’s our top 10 most important signings the Robins have made since 2020. Robins fans, put the kettle on and enjoy.

10. Kelepi Tanginoa

What a signing Tanginoa has proven to be so far for the Robins, being able to play anywhere in the forward pack and bringing plenty of firepower to Willie Peters’ side.

The 30-year-old has made 27 appearances in 2024 since arriving at Sewell Group Craven Park from Wakefield Trinity. He runs a strong line on the edge, hits hard in defence and knows his way to the try-line.

9. Tyrone May

The Samoa international has been somewhat of a revelation for Rovers this year. He has been at the heart of everything Peters’ side have done in attack and has guided the team around the park brilliantly.

May has also helped unlock his half-back partner Mikey Lewis, who has been a nightmare for opposition defences in 2024.

8. Sauaso Sue

It’d probably be fair to say that Sue is one of the most underrated front-rowers in Super League.

The former Samoa international has been a mainstay in Rovers’ forward pack since arriving from the NRL ahead of last season, combining his physical presence with his strong carries in the middle.

7. Lachlan Coote

The former Great Britain and Scotland international oozed class during his time in Super League with St Helens and Hull KR.

Coote only made 27 appearances across his two seasons with Rovers in 2022 and 2023 before having to retire early following medical advice. But despite that, he was a key driver in Hull KR’s upward trajectory and he played an important role in the club’s journey to the top end of the Super League table.

6. Jai Whitbread

Whitbread first arrived in England in 2021 with Leigh before spending two seasons with Wakefield, where he was a standout prop.

But the Aussie front-rower has taken his game to the next level since his move to Craven Park and has become one of Super League’s premiere props in the process. His work rate is – quite frankly – ridiculous.

5. James Batchelor

Another player who has excelled his game since he has moved to Rovers is Batchelor, who is knocking on the door of a call-up to England’s senior team, you feel.

The Wakefield academy product is probably one of the first names on Peters’ teamsheet now due to his consistent displays in the back-row. An old school grafter with a team first mentality.

4. Matt Parcell

Parcell is departing Craven Park at the end of the season but he has served the Robins with distinction in his five seasons with the club.

The 31-year-old hooker has been praised a number of times by Peters for his professionalism and application to training, which has reflected onto his performances on gameday. He has been a key figure in the rise of the Robins under Tony Smith and now Peters. He won’t be short of suitors for 2025 and beyond, you feel.

3. Ryan Hall

The England stalwart is currently in his fourth and final season with Hull KR, where he has scored 61 tries in 101 games, and will return to Leeds Rhinos for a career swansong in 2025.

Hall may be 36 but he is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. He’s been one of the key drivers in the culture and mentality shift at the club and is a firm fans’ favourite at Craven Park.

With Hall being limited to just 11 appearances for Sydney Roosters across two seasons in the NRL, it could’ve been seen as a huge risk in KR signing him four years ago: but it’s a move that has certainly paid off for all parties. Hall even broke the all-time Super League try-scoring record earlier this season.

2. Elliot Minchella

The player and the club have massively benefitted from this move. Minchella joined the Robins ahead of the 2020 campaign from Bradford Bulls: and his game has gone from strength to strength.

Minchella is one of Super League’s best loose forwards and has been for a couple of years now. He even earned his England debut in this year’s mid-season win over France as a reward for his stellar performances. A genuine leader for the Robins.

1. Shaun Kenny-Dowall

But there is one man who stands out above the rest when it comes to important Hull KR signings: and that’s Kiwi icon Kenny-Dowall.

The former New Zealand international struggled with injuries towards the end of his NRL career: but he produced some of his finest rugby at the Robins, scoring 25 tries in 93 appearances over four seasons, and, perhaps more importantly, helped transform the culture at the club and helped turn them into a group of winners.

One of Super League’s greatest overseas signings? For sure. He is now part of Peters’ backroom staff after hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

