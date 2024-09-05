Hull KR star ‘hoping for NRL return’ in 2025 as preferred club identified

Departing Hull KR man Tom Opacic looks unlikely to remain in Super League in 2025: with a return to Australia and a shot at an NRL contract the centre’s priority.

Opacic has secured an early release from his Rovers deal, one year before the end of his existing contract. That frees the Robins up to bring in Rhyse Martin from Leeds Rhinos, after they completed a deal to sign the Papua New Guinea international.

With several Super League clubs on the hunt for overseas three-quarters heading into 2025, there had been some suggestions that Opacic could remain in England and try secure a new club for next season.

But reports Down Under appear to suggest that he is on his way home, after Code Sports revealed he was heading home ‘for family reasons’.

Furthermore, they suggest that Opacic is holding out hope that he can secure a deal in the NRL for 2025 – with Brisbane Broncos his club of choice.

Opacic made his NRL debut for the Broncos in 2016 before going on to represent North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels. He then joined Rovers at the start of last season, and has become an integral part of their success under Willie Peters.

READ NEXT: Every rumoured Super League transfer for 2025 including Leigh Leopards trio and Hull FC target

But the club have negotiated a release with Opacic to facilitate the Martin deal, and the centre is now seemingly set to head home to pursue a second stint in the NRL.

Brisbane are losing Corey Oates and Tristan Sailor – the latter of whom is heading to St Helens next year – with Opacic identified as a potential backline option for the Broncos, who will be looking to rebuild after missing out on the NRL play-offs this year.

However, Opacic is also reportedly open to a stint in the Queensland Cup should he fail to land an NRL deal. He will hope to feature on Friday night as Rovers look to take a significant step towards a first trophy since 1985, when they face reigning champions Wigan Warriors in a mouthwatering clash of Super League’s top two.

MORE TRANSFERS: Sione Mata’utia future update as St Helens coach makes recruitment admission