Hull FC have confirmed that new half-back Aidan Sezer will become their new club captain in 2025.

Sezer is one of several new signings from the NRL ahead of the upcoming season, along with a strong of senior players from across Super League.

He returns to Super League for a second spell in England having previously played for Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants. But, after catching the eye of new head coach John Cartwright during pre-season, Sezer has been given the honour of succeeding Danny Houghton as captain of the Black and Whites in 2025.

The half-back said: “It’s a huge honour to be named as captain of this great club – it’s a club that has had some great captains before me. So this position comes with a big weight of responsibility which I’m really excited for.

“The club has an abundance of leaders this season so it’s a privilege to have been chosen.

“I always think a leader needs to lead with their actions, so your performance needs to correlate with that responsibility. So bringing my best attributes to training and game day is the most important thing for me. And then if you do that, the words you say hold some substance too.”

Sezer also admitted he has enjoyed working under Cartwright since the pair made the move to Super League together.

He added: “It’s been awesome to link back up with John. He’s been really honest and transparent with me right from the start when it was first discussed about joining. He’s been honest with me about the challenges ahead, and he’s given me that motivation and excitement.

“We’ve been in a few months now and I’m loving forming those combinations and connections with people. I’m enjoying the process and we’ll keep laying those foundations as we approach those games in the next few weeks.”

