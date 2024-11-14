Hull FC have confirmed the release of Morgan Smith, Liam Tindall and Jack Walker, who all depart with immediate effect ‘to pursue opportunities elsewhere’.

The three senior figures have all been released from the remainder of their contracts, taking the exit tally from the MKM Stadium from the end of the 2024 campaign up to 18.

They join senior men Cam Scott, Jake Trueman (both Wakefield Trinity), Danny Houghton (Retirement), Carlos Tuimavave (TBC), Liam Sutcliffe (Huddersfield Giants), Mitieli Vulikijapani (TBC) in heading through the exit door.

Youngsters Charlie Severs (TBC), Sully Medforth (Midlands Hurricanes), Lennon Bursell, Jeylan Hodgson and Macca Harman (all Goole Vikings) all also departed at the end of the 2024 season, while Tiaki Chan, King Vuniyayawa, Leon Ruan and Sam Eseh all saw their loans at Hull come to an end.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull FC new owners’ combined wealth revealed as more details on consortium disclosed

‘The club wishes all three players the very best of luck for their futures’

Smith, Tindall and Walker amassed 43 appearances for the Black and Whites between them in 2024, with all three spending just a single season at the club.

Smith, who played 26 games, joined from Wakefield while Tindall joined from Leeds Rhinos but managed just three appearances in an injury-hit campaign which also saw him feature out on loan at Bradford Bulls.

Walker meanwhile returned to FC for a second stint following his departure from rivals Hull KR. The full-back also suffered injuries, and appeared 14 times for Hull in 2024, taking his total appearance tally for the club up to 20.

In their short press release on Thursday morning detailing the trio’s departures, FC said: “The club wishes all three players the very best of luck for their futures in the sport and beyond.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Grading every Super League team’s 2025 recruitment so far, with Hull FC among best in class