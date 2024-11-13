Hull FC new owners’ combined wealth revealed as more details on consortium disclosed

Hull FC are about to enter into a new era for the Super League club – with a takeover of the Black and Whites set to be completed in a move that will see Adam Pearson depart.

Businessmen David Hood and Andrew Thirkill have been revealed as the consortium who have entered into a period of exclusivity with Pearson and Hull. After that, they hope to become full owners of the club.

The move signifies an exciting moment for the Black and Whites: not least when it emerges the combined wealth of the pairing who will now effectively be tasked with returning the club to the upper echelons of Super League.

Thirkill’s involvement with a Hull takeover has been speculated for some time. He is the chairman of companies Age Partnership and Pure Retirement and though he looks set to act as chair, he brings with him significant wealth, too.

Thirkill, who served at Leeds Rhinos as the club’s President, is believed to have a net worth of over £175million – and he was named as the 42nd wealthiest person in Yorkshire as recently as last year.

But his financial situation is dwarfed by that of Hood, who will come in alongside Thirkill and lead a brand new era for the Black and Whites.

Hood, who was awarded an OBE in 1996, has a background in technology and has enjoyed huge success in the world of business throughout his career.

Hood was the joint founder of Pace PLC and is now the chairman of a company called Multiflight, who specialise in private aviation and are based at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Hood’s net worth is valued at around £320million based on figures from last year’s Sunday Times Rich List. That means together, the two new owners leading the takeover of Hull FC have a combined wealth approaching £500million.

Together, they will lead a 100 per cent takeover of Hull and own the company’s entire shareholding.

RELATED: Former Leeds Rhinos president closes in on Hull FC takeover with key milestone reached