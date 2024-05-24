Salford Red Devils have identified Huddersfield Giants centre Esan Marsters as a possible 2025 target and are weighing up a move for the player, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Marsters has been one of the standout centres in Super League this season, with his partnership alongside Adam Swift regarded as one of the best centre-wing combinations in the competition in 2024.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Huddersfield expires at the end of this season and while the Giants are keen to retain him, they face competition from Salford, who are keen to press through on a deal to bring the Cook Islands international to the club next year.

They are prepared to table a significant deal to get a line for Marsters over the line, Love Rugby League has learned, and have identified him as a key target for Paul Rowley’s squad plans for the 2025 season and beyond.

Any move for Marsters would represent a major coup for Salford given how impressive he has been for Ian Watson’s side this season.

READ NEXT: Castleford Tigers recruitment report: retention plans, targets and 2025 squad depth analysed

Marsters has four tries and five assists so far in 2024, but he is the second-highest metre-maker in the whole of Super League behind Matt Dufty, and has become integral to the way that Huddersfield are playing this season.

It remains to be seen whether any move for Marsters would be as a direct replacement for current Salford centre Tim Lafai. Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week how Lafai was a target for Hull FC – though Salford are yet to receive any formal bid for the Samoan international as things stand.

But with Lafai about to turn 33 and Marsters only 27, it could still be that the Red Devils effectively bring in the Cook Islands international as a replacement for Lafai if they receive a sufficient enough transfer fee for a player who still has one year left on his Red Devils contract.

MORE TRANSFERS: Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene to join Super League club immediately