Hull FC add Salford Red Devils star to list of potential 2025 targets

Hull FC are interested in a possible deal for Salford Red Devils centre Tim Lafai – but the club have no intention of letting one of their prized assets go at this time, Love Rugby League has been told.

Lafai has emerged as one of the standout centres in Super League across the past two years, and is the latest player who has become a man in-demand after arriving at the Red Devils and seeing his career turned around under Paul Rowley.

The Samoan international remains under contract until the end of next season, but Hull are interested in the centre as part of their continued plans to overhaul their squad at the MKM Stadium.

However, Salford are determined to hold onto Lafai having already lost hooker Amir Bourouh to Hull next season. Bourouh is off-contract at the end of this year and, according to Hull Live, has already agreed to join John Cartwright’s squad for 2025.

But the Red Devils do not want to lose Lafai and are yet to receive an official, formal offer for the player, it has been stressed to Love Rugby League. Naturally, with Lafai under contract, they would have to negotiate a potential fee with Salford if they are determined to get a deal done for the player.

Hull are well underway with their plans for 2025. Leigh Leopards trio John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes are already believed to have signed up, with Asiata’s signature on a three-year deal confirmed by the Black and Whites earlier this month.

Hardaker would join Liam Sutcliffe as a probable starting centre partnership – but a move for Lafai is intriguing on several fronts. He turns 33 next month and would mean the Black and Whites would have three starting, senior centres competing for two spots: though Hardaker and Sutcliffe have played in other positions during their careers.

