Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene to join Super League club immediately

Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene is to join a Super League club with immediate effect after being granted a release by the NRL club.

Love Rugby League revealed at the start of this year how Pene had been shopped to clubs in England regarding a possible move for the 2024 campaign – and four months later, it finally appears to be coming to fruition.

He has had two stints with Melbourne but is now set to end his time in the NRL for a new career in Super League with an as yet unnamed club.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at this club. Every person at some point through my time here has had a positive impact on my football career and in my life outside,” Pene said.

READ NEXT: Hull FC add Salford Red Devils star to list of potential 2025 targets

“It’s never easy leaving a place you love and call home. I remember when I first arrived and the Club saying that you need to be good people before being good footballers. That’s what makes this club so special.

“To the members and fans of this club, thank you for all your love and support and I wish nothing but the best to everyone in the future. I’m truly grateful to everyone here and will miss them all – from friends and work colleagues to family.” Pene said.

Melbourne director of football Frank Ponissi said: “While reluctant to release Aaron at this stage of the season, this was too good an opportunity for him to pass up.