Huddersfield Giants boss explains why they’ve tied starlet Sam Halsall down with new long-term deal

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has outlined the reasons the club have decided to tie young gun Sam Halsall down with a new long-term deal until the end of the 2027 season.

Halsall, who will turn 23 in August, joined the Giants ahead of last season having come through the academy at Wigan Warriors to make 17 first-team appearances for the Cherry & Whites.

The outside-back’s first year at Huddersfield saw him notch up nine tries in the same number of appearances, picked out as one to watch by boss Watson ahead of 2024.

And following a fine start to the new campaign with five tries in four appearances, including braces against both Castleford Tigers & Hull FC, the youngster has been rewarded with a new contract, keeping him at the John Smith’s Stadium until for at least the next three campaigns after this one.

Halsall’s new deal was announced on Sky Sports’ ‘The Bench’ podcast earlier today. Speaking in Huddersfield’s press release which followed, Watson had high praise for the Giants’ #24.

The club had already tied down another young gun in Harry Rushton, and the boss couldn’t be happier for Halsall to have followed suit in putting pen to paper.

Watson said: “Along with Harry Rushton, Sam is another exciting contract extension for the club. He’s a young British player who we’ve wanted to retain and he’s added quality to this team since he’s joined.”

“His professionalism and character have been first class, he’s very driven and wants to achieve great things at this club.

“His commitment is there for all to see, he’s progressed hugely since joining and has moulded into a genuine Super League player, as shown by his recent form.

“Everyone loves having him around the club and we’re made up that he’s here for another three years, he adds quality to our backline and is always reliable and dependable when we call upon him.”

‘It was an easy call’: Halsall on his decision to pen new deal

The 22-year-old – who also scored 14 tries in 17 appearances as a loanee for Newcastle Thunder during his time at Wigan – was hailed by team-mate Adam Swift during pre-season, with the ex-St Helens ace comparing him to Mark Percival.

Halsall too spoke to Love Rugby League, detailing how being around team-mates like Adam Clune was helping him to learn every day as a person and a player.

And the young gun explained how signing this long-term deal wasn’t something he had to think long or hard about, adding: “It was a pretty easy decision for me.

“There was no doubt in my mind where I wanted to play, they put a lot of belief in me. Ian Watson has been really good to me, so it was an easy call.

“It was a challenging move (from Wigan) first of all, but the proposal came from Huddersfield and it was a chance for me to gain more playing time and I’ve never looked back.”

