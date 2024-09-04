Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson makes recruitment admission as he details ‘ultimate goal’

Luke Robinson has landed the Huddersfield Giants head coaching role on a permanent basis, having put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The 40-year-old has been in charge on an interim basis since June after the Giants parted ways with Ian Watson.

Robinson, who made more than 350 appearances during his playing career for Wigan, Castleford, Salford and Huddersfield, takes on his first head coaching gig within the professional game.

The club said in their press release that they ‘received applications from outstanding candidates’ but felt that Robinson was the right person to take the club forward.

“I am beyond honoured to have been offered the head coach role and to have the support of Ken (Davy, owner) and the rest of the board,” Robinson said.

“We’ve not had a great season but I hope that the fans can see the amount of effort the players have given me over the past few weeks and when we have our injured players back in contention and have made a few personnel changes I truly believe we can have a great pre-season and really hit the ground running.

“At this point though my focus is on ending the season well in our last three games and giving the fans the excitement I feel about heading into the 2025 campaign.

“The response from the players has been outstanding and I must also thank them for having the faith in me to lead them into this new chapter for the club.”

Luke Robinson makes recruitment admission and details his ‘ultimate goal’

Robinson admitted that the Giants are a little bit ‘behind the eight ball’ when it comes to recruitment and planning for 2025 given the change of coaches: but is determined and hunry to help turn the club’s fortunes around and deliver silverware to their supporters in the coming years.

“Obviously it’s a little bit difficult at this moment in time, it’s the back end of the season, a lot of deals and stuff regarding recruitment are done earlier on so we are behind the eight ball a little bit,” Robinson said on Sky Sports’ Rugby League Verdict following his appointment announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“But I still feel like the club is a bit of a sleeping giant. I think if we get the right structures in place – not only on the field, but off the field – I think we can awaken it. I just saw it as an opportunity that I couldn’t miss.

“Whoever plays the game or is a coach of the game, you want to go on and win trophies and that’s the ultimate goal.

“Whenever I talk to players at the beginning of pre-season, if you’re not trying to win then why are you here? But we are also realistic in the position we’re in this year, the players that are leaving at the end of this year, the ones that have left mid-season: it’s not going to be an easy challenge but it’s one that I’m up for and the club are right behind me so I’m looking forward to it.”

