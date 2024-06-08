Wigan Warriors superstar Bevan French polled almost three-quarters of the votes for this year’s Lance Todd Trophy, winning the award by a landslide.

Only five players received votes in this year’s polling of the assembled media at Wembley Stadium: and unsurprisingly, they were all Warriors players.

But French won by a country mile after delivering an outstanding display. He is the first Australian half-back to win the Lance Todd Trophy since Brett Kenny all the way back in 1985, but the second successive overseas half to scoop the award, after Papua New Guinea international Lachlan Lam’s triumph last year.

French polled 25 out of the 34 registered votes after a stellar display to help the Warriors lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley for the first time since 2013.

He scored a stunning first half try and had a hand in almost everything the Warriors did well, as Matt Peet’s side became the first team in 17 years to hold all four domestic trophies at the same time.

Four other Wigan players secured votes on the day. Captain Liam Farrell picked up three of them, while half-back Harry Smith was another who polled three votes.

Outstanding Warriors forward Kaide Ellis picked up two votes, while a solitary vote went to fullback Jai Field.

But there was no doubting who the clear winner was in the eyes of the media, with French adding his name to the long and illustrious list of half-backs who have won one of the most coveted individual awards in the game.

Lance Todd Trophy voting

Bevan French 25

Liam Farrell 3

Harry Smith 3

Kaide Ellis 2

Jai Field 1

CUP FINAL REACTION

